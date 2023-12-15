Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.65.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.25. 1,762,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,148. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

