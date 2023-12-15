Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.38. The stock had a trading volume of 30,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,892. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $266.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.28 and a 200-day moving average of $232.28.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

