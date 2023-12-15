Doliver Advisors LP Sells 1,162 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $306,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,494.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,946 shares of company stock worth $1,676,830. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 324,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.83. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.