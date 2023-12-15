Doliver Advisors LP Sells 500 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises about 0.5% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 217,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,340. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.