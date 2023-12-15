Dollarama Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Dollarama Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$92.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.62, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$74.36 and a 52 week high of C$101.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.09. Dollarama had a return on equity of 516.91% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.2449726 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollarama from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$100.50.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

