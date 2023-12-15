Dollarama Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.
Dollarama Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$92.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.62, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$74.36 and a 52 week high of C$101.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$91.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.
Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.09. Dollarama had a return on equity of 516.91% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.2449726 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOL
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dollarama
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Quick list of bargain stocks to end the year
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- How to tactically “buy the dips” in stocks with stock options
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Small cap coffee stock Westrock goes north as SBUX slides
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.