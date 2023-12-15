Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Lessened by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,178,000 after buying an additional 1,826,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,055 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

View Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.