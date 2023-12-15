Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Upgraded to Buy by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $455.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DPZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $409.93.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $403.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $415.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

