Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stake Reduced by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,343 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,373 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dorchester Minerals worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 141,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $30.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 69.48%. The company had revenue of $42.59 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 127.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $124,817.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 8,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $225,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,101.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $124,817.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,556.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.