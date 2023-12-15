Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Douglas Emmett has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a dividend payout ratio of -194.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 6.7 %

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 300.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DEI. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Read Our Latest Report on DEI

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.