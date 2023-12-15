Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $173.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $167.00 to $173.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.38.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $155.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.56. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dover will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

