Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Up 112.7% in November

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 112.7% from the November 15th total of 25,100 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Eastside Distilling from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EAST Free Report ) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAST opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. Eastside Distilling has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 136.37% and a negative return on equity of 16,003.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

