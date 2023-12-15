Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.59.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 3.4 %

EW stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $574,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,685.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,538 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,237 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.