Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Up 112.1% in November

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2,595.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 820.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $8.09 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

