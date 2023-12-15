Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.75

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 1460525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,226,000 after buying an additional 154,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,070,000 after purchasing an additional 385,930 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,306,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,886,000 after purchasing an additional 49,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,931,000 after buying an additional 77,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

