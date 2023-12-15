Enbridge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical volume of 1,779 put options.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ENB opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

