Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 3.6%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) shares fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.15. 912,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,015,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UUUU. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Free Report ) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 270.91%. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 4,284,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,275 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,763,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,972 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,879,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 967,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 1,084.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 874,593 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

