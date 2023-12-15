Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.0% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

EPD opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

