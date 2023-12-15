EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,592 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.14.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $120.60 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

