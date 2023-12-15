EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $134.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.14.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $120.60 on Monday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.59. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 302.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after buying an additional 7,313,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

