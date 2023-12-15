EQB (TSE:EQB) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at Raymond James

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$97.00 to C$110.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EQB’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQB. Scotiabank dropped their price target on EQB from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EQB currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$98.63.

Get EQB alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQB

EQB Stock Performance

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB stock opened at C$86.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$53.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EQB’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.