Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.25

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 2088922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Equitable Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $553,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,734.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,857 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,484 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,237,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

