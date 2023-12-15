Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 130.1% from the November 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ESKYF opened at C$0.32 on Friday. Eskay Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.55.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

