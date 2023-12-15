Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Covea Finance

Covea Finance reduced its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after buying an additional 576,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,243,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,475,000 after buying an additional 348,953 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,181,000 after buying an additional 10,492,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,493,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

