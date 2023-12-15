ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Bought by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,055,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,742,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.02. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $60.34.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

