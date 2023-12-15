Evensky & Katz LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $474.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $475.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.19. The firm has a market cap of $366.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

