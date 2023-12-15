Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after buying an additional 607,183 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Exelixis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,872,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

