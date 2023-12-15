Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Achieves $591.52 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $591.52 million and approximately $205.47 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00093984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00026262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016514 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005551 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 824,090,935 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.