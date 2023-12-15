First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.64

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 2317811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.19.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Insider Activity

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Donald Kafka sold 65,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $1,026,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,943.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,052,250 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 63.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 151.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

