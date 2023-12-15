First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Cuts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,695. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

