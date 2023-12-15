First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,001 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Adobe by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $584.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.11.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

