First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 3.3 %

ORLY stock opened at $951.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $952.27 and its 200-day moving average is $939.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.