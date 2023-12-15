First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $6.68 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.0% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 38.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Comcast by 90,788.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

