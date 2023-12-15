First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Invests $201,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.62 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

