First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.7 %

ITW opened at $259.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.08.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

