First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 981 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,556,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,232,289,000 after buying an additional 1,419,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,218,144,000 after buying an additional 756,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average of $85.11. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $98.87. The company has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

