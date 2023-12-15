First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up to $158.25

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $158.25, but opened at $164.45. First Solar shares last traded at $163.46, with a volume of 661,139 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

Get First Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.90.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,033. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 6,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,788,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,585,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.