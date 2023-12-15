First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Stock Position Lifted by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIW. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 93.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.23. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.