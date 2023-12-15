First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the November 15th total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FUNC opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First United has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 million. First United had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 21.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that First United will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First United in a report on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First United by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First United by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First United during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First United during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

