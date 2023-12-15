Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 3.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.16. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.