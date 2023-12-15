Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2023

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PFO opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 37,027 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

See Also

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO)

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.