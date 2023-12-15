Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PFO opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 37,027 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

