Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Raised to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm raised Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.55.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 2.90. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $672.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Siemens AG bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,508,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,849 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,609 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 617,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.