Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLYW. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 2,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $52,228.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 340,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $89,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 2,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $52,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 340,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,965,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,137. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,341,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 58.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,961,000 after buying an additional 2,239,940 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Flywire by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,717 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,050,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -211.53 and a beta of 0.94. Flywire has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

