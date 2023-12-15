Ford Motor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 207,849 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the average volume of 151,340 call options.

Ford Motor Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.10 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.