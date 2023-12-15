Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Foresight Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Foresight Enterprise VCT Price Performance
LON FTF opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.80) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £145.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,083.33 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.26. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 52 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 63.50 ($0.80).
