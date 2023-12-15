Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Insider Acquires $16,250.00 in Stock

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Wagner bought 25,000 shares of Forte Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $16,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,787,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,161. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Forte Biosciences Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences

About Forte Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $1,217,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

