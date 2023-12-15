Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Insider Acquires $16,250.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2023

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRXGet Free Report) insider Paul A. Wagner bought 25,000 shares of Forte Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $16,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,787,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,161. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Forte Biosciences Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $1,217,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.