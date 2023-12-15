Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,104,787 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Fortinet worth $29,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,964,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 3.1 %

FTNT opened at $57.05 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $445,023.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,678 shares of company stock worth $4,222,696. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.