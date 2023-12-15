Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.59. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.45.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.