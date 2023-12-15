Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,418 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,582 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $584.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $578.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $266.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.