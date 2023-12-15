Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Main Street Capital worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.44. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.09%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

