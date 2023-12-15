Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 21,783 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.0% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $130,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $474.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $443.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $475.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

